Alibaba is facing an anti-monopoly probe by Chinese regulators

engadget Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
China’s market regulator has opened an investigation into Alibaba’s “suspected monopolistic conduct.” The State Administration for Market Regulation has posted a short statement on its website announcing the anti—monopoly probe. The regulator seems t...
China launches anti-monopoly investigation of e-commerce giant Alibaba

 Chinese regulators on Thursday announced an anti-monopoly investigation of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, stepping up official efforts to tighten control over...
