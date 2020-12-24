Alibaba is facing an anti-monopoly probe by Chinese regulators
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
China’s market regulator has opened an investigation into Alibaba’s “suspected monopolistic conduct.” The State Administration for Market Regulation has posted a short statement on its website announcing the anti—monopoly probe. The regulator seems t...
