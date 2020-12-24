Apple removes 94,000+ apps, warns Chinese developers of more bans in the future: Report
Thursday, 24 December 2020 () America tech giant Apple is coming down hard on its Chinese online store as it has removed more than 94,000 games from the platform. To add to the above, thousands of mobile games are facing removal from the App Store as Beijing tightens control over the internet, The Wall Street Journal reported. Apple’s stance in the […]
