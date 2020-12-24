Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Realme X7 Pro 5G spotted on Realme India website, launch imminent

BGR India Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Realme is all set to launch new smartphones in its Realme X series — the Realme X7 and the X7 Pro — in India. Now, prior to the launch, the elder sibling out of the two has been spotted on the company’s India website suggesting that the launch is expected to take place soon. Read […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like