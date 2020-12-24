Here’s when you can watch Wonder Woman 1984, Soul, and Bridgerton on Christmas Day

AK vs AK | No Rating Movie Review | Anil Kapoor | Anurag Kashyap | Vikramaditya Motwane



Starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Starring in lead roles playing their real parts of that of an actor and director in reel life, AK vs AK is your conventional Bollywood masala film, and no, you can't afford to leave your brains behind while watching it. It's made intelligently, has a clever screenplay, even smarter direction and some ace performances that make it a wholesome watch. Kapoor's and Kashyap's camaraderie even while having a spat, looks so real that you are left to wonder if they're actually venting out for some old grudge or are they doing it just for the film. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, AK vs AK is an edge of the seat thriller that makes you guessing what's next and eventually treats you with the fabulously written climax. It also features Sonam Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in supporting roles. It's currently streaming on Netflix.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:42 Published on January 1, 1970