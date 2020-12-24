Here’s when you can watch Wonder Woman 1984, Soul, and Bridgerton on Christmas Day
Image: Warner Bros.
December 25th is going to be a big deal for streaming, with blockbusters like Wonder Woman 1984 and Soul debuting on HBO Max and Disney Plus, respectively, alongside hyped streaming shows like Netflix’s Bridgerton and We Can Be Heroes. If you’re planning a big Christmas Day marathon, here’s when each of those pieces of content will debut, so you can plan ahead.
*Wonder Woman 1984** *will be the last to debut, arriving at 12PM ET on Christmas Day. That means you should have some time to unwrap and set up any new streaming or A/V gear before it debuts on HBO Max. Given the usual 3AM or midnight release times for streaming shows, it’s worth taking note of the noon ET drop here when making your movie marathon plans.
*Soul *will arrive on Disney...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Soul Incorporeal essence of a living being
Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25
Lorries still stranded as backlog extends over Christmas
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:33Published
Despite delays, holiday shippers press on to deliver Christmas giftsIt's the last day before Christmas and Americans around the country are asking, "Where are my packages?" Massive backlogs have led to delays in shipping which..
CBS News
Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie release Christmas cardThe sweet illustration features a red-haired baby Archie and the family dogs, Pula and Guy.
CBS News
Truckers brace for Christmas on UK motorway
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:16Published
Warner Bros. American entertainment company
Kristen Wiig was paranoid about spilling Wonder Woman 1984 secrets
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Tenet is a complete misfireImage: Warner Bros.
Christopher Nolan’s success is the sort of paradox that would be at the center of a Christopher Nolan movie. His films — often..
The Verge
Bridgerton Upcoming Netflix series
Actor Regé-Jean Page on Shonda Rhimes' "Bridgerton," re-imagining Regency-era romance, inclusive castShonda Rhimes' highly-anticipated new Netflix series "Bridgerton" is said to revolutionize romance on TV. Actor Regé-Jean Page joins "CBS This Morning" to..
CBS News
New trailers: Bridgerton, Palmer, and moreImage: Netflix
Hi, I’m Jay! I’m subbing in for your usual trailers guide Kim Lyons while she takes a well-deserved holiday break. I’ve really..
The Verge
HBO Max American subscription video streaming service
Batman: The Animated Series and Batman Beyond are finally coming to HBO Max in JanuaryA number of beloved DC titles are moving from DC Universe to HBO Max on January 1st, including Batman: The Animated Series and Batman Beyond.
Starting..
The Verge
Into the Spider-Verse is leaving Netflix, and it plays into 2020’s biggest streaming problemImage: Sony Pictures Animation
Two of the biggest movies people want to talk about this week are Wonder Woman 1984 and Pixar’s Soul, but there’s..
The Verge
Sony says it’s already seeing some benefits from WarnerMedia’s big HBO Max betPhoto: Sony Pictures Entertainment
Sony Pictures saw a “bit of a boom” in interest from Hollywood creatives who want to work with a studio..
The Verge
Disney+ American subscription video streaming service
The 10 best streaming shows on Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for 2020Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
The year 2020 was when most of us went from going out with loved ones to exchanging recommendations on what..
The Verge
The best last-minute digital gifts from Target, Amazon, Walmart, and moreXbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus are great gifts for early adopters of next-gen consoles. | Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
The holiday season has..
The Verge
The Verge guide to The MandalorianPhoto by Justin Lubin / Lucasfilm
For a show about a tiny alien, The Mandalorian sure had a huge impact. The first season of the series helped sell..
The Verge
Netflix American media service company
AK vs AK | No Rating Movie Review | Anil Kapoor | Anurag Kashyap | Vikramaditya Motwane
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:42Published
The Queen’s Gambit Funko Pops immortalize the show in plasticImage: Funko Inc.
In what will hopefully be the last surprise of 2020, Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit is getting its own set of Pop! Vinyl figurines..
The Verge
Related videos from verified sources