Feature Request: Apple should offer users more control over battery health features on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Apple introduced a new software feature with iOS 13 that helps prolong the life of your iPhone’s battery called “Optimized Battery Charging.” I’d love to see Apple not only expand it to iPad and Mac but also take a page out of Tesla’s book (and Dell, Samsung, others) and adopt a feature from its charging strategy.



*Update 12/24/20: *It’s now over a year since Apple released its Optimized Battery Charging feature and it hasn’t really been improved. And looking back on 2020 – a year with the pandemic and the launch of the first M1 MacBooks, full battery control for charging is definitely past due.



more…