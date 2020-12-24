Global  
 

EXCLUSIVE: Dominion sends letters threatening defamation lawsuits to Sean Hannity, Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, and other pro-Trump media figures

Business Insider Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
The company at the center of a false election conspiracy theory told right-wing media organizations and individual hosts to "preserve all documents."
