EXCLUSIVE: Dominion sends letters threatening defamation lawsuits to Sean Hannity, Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, and other pro-Trump media figures
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
The company at the center of a false election conspiracy theory told right-wing media organizations and individual hosts to "preserve all documents."
The company at the center of a false election conspiracy theory told right-wing media organizations and individual hosts to "preserve all documents."
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources