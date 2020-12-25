Global  
 

WHO launches new COVID-19 updates app for Android, iOS

BGR India Friday, 25 December 2020
World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a new mobile app for COVID-19 guidance and updates, called WHO COVID-19 Updates. The app is quite similar to the original mobile app released by WHO earlier this year. It is currently available for both Android and iOS via the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The app is currently limited to […]
