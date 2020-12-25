Global  
 

Britain and the EU's historic Brexit trade deal leaves the fishing industry in the dark, and the service sector in limbo, experts warn

Business Insider Friday, 25 December 2020
Leaders from the fishing sector are left questioning the new Brexit deal, with many questions still left answered and the UK having to make concessions.
 Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs.

