A British TV network is facing criticism for airing a deepfake version of the Queen's Christmas speech, where she mocks Harry and Meghan for moving to Canada

Business Insider Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
The deepfake Queen's speech has come under fire for apparently making it seem as though deepfakes are more common than they actually are.
