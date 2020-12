Investor sues CD Projekt over bungled CyberPunk 2077 launch

Friday, 25 December 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

The anticipated CyberPunk 2077 launch wasn’t just a disaster for gamers, but for the game’s investors, too. A lawsuit filed yesterday against CD Projekt , the company behind Cyberpunk, claims investors were misled about the game’s performance ahead of its release, causing a significant stock price drop and losses. CD Projekt allegedly failed to convey that the game was “virtually unplayable,” the lawsuit states, and instead marketed it as a success with a few issues that would go unnoticed by players. The plaintiff, Andrew Trampe, is looking to include other investors in the suit to turn it into a class action.Since the game’s launch earlier this month, it’s been plagued with bugs, prompting retailers and console makers to offer full...