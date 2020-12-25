Investor sues CD Projekt over bungled CyberPunk 2077 launch
Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
The anticipated CyberPunk 2077 launch wasn’t just a disaster for gamers, but for the game’s investors, too. A lawsuit filed yesterday against CD Projekt, the company behind Cyberpunk, claims investors were misled about the game’s performance ahead of its release, causing a significant stock price drop and losses. CD Projekt allegedly failed to convey that the game was “virtually unplayable,” the lawsuit states, and instead marketed it as a success with a few issues that would go unnoticed by players. The plaintiff, Andrew Trampe, is looking to include other investors in the suit to turn it into a class action.
Since the game’s launch earlier this month, it’s been plagued with bugs, prompting retailers and console makers to offer full...
The anticipated CyberPunk 2077 launch wasn’t just a disaster for gamers, but for the game’s investors, too. A lawsuit filed yesterday against CD Projekt, the company behind Cyberpunk, claims investors were misled about the game’s performance ahead of its release, causing a significant stock price drop and losses. CD Projekt allegedly failed to convey that the game was “virtually unplayable,” the lawsuit states, and instead marketed it as a success with a few issues that would go unnoticed by players. The plaintiff, Andrew Trampe, is looking to include other investors in the suit to turn it into a class action.
Since the game’s launch earlier this month, it’s been plagued with bugs, prompting retailers and console makers to offer full...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
CD Projekt Polish video game company
Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.06 update is here to reduce your fear of corrupted savegamesCyberpunk 2077 is still fighting its way through some terrible (and hilarious) glitches, but developer CD Projekt Red is killing the nastiest bugs fairly..
The Verge
I have not played Cyberpunk 2077 but it’s my favorite game of the yearImage: CD Projekt Red
Like many non-gamers, I have experienced Cyberpunk 2077 mostly through news articles and Twitter posts. And I’ve got to say..
The Verge
Cyberpunk 2077 has sold more than 13 million copies, despite launch disaster and refundsImage: CD Projekt Red
Cyberpunk 2077 has already sold more than 13 million copies since its launch two weeks ago, according to the parent company of..
The Verge
GameStop will reportedly accept Cyberpunk 2077 returns, even if you’ve opened the gameImage: CD Projekt Red
GameStop reportedly sent a memo to employees telling them to accept returns of Cyberpunk 2077, even in the event the physical..
The Verge
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources