Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Investor sues CD Projekt over bungled CyberPunk 2077 launch

The Verge Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Investor sues CD Projekt over bungled CyberPunk 2077 launchThe anticipated CyberPunk 2077 launch wasn’t just a disaster for gamers, but for the game’s investors, too. A lawsuit filed yesterday against CD Projekt, the company behind Cyberpunk, claims investors were misled about the game’s performance ahead of its release, causing a significant stock price drop and losses. CD Projekt allegedly failed to convey that the game was “virtually unplayable,” the lawsuit states, and instead marketed it as a success with a few issues that would go unnoticed by players. The plaintiff, Andrew Trampe, is looking to include other investors in the suit to turn it into a class action.

Since the game’s launch earlier this month, it’s been plagued with bugs, prompting retailers and console makers to offer full...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: 10 Tips For Getting Started In Cyberpunk 2077

10 Tips For Getting Started In Cyberpunk 2077 08:02

 With “Cyberpunk 2077” finally out after being in development for what feels like ages, the time has come for us to take on Night City and the denizens within it. In this video, we're breaking down a few pointers on how to make the most of your experience in CD Projekt’s newest game!

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

CD Projekt CD Projekt Polish video game company

Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.06 update is here to reduce your fear of corrupted savegames

 Cyberpunk 2077 is still fighting its way through some terrible (and hilarious) glitches, but developer CD Projekt Red is killing the nastiest bugs fairly..
The Verge

I have not played Cyberpunk 2077 but it’s my favorite game of the year

 Image: CD Projekt Red

Like many non-gamers, I have experienced Cyberpunk 2077 mostly through news articles and Twitter posts. And I’ve got to say..
The Verge

Cyberpunk 2077 has sold more than 13 million copies, despite launch disaster and refunds

 Image: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 has already sold more than 13 million copies since its launch two weeks ago, according to the parent company of..
The Verge

GameStop will reportedly accept Cyberpunk 2077 returns, even if you’ve opened the game

 Image: CD Projekt Red

GameStop reportedly sent a memo to employees telling them to accept returns of Cyberpunk 2077, even in the event the physical..
The Verge

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

7 Things to Know About Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077 [Video]

7 Things to Know About Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077

Ever since CD Projekt started talking about “Cyberpunk 2077”, Johnny Silverhand’s role in the game has been kept under a tight lid.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:13Published
Honest Impressions After 20 Hours of Cyberpunk 2077 (Review Part 1) [Video]

Honest Impressions After 20 Hours of Cyberpunk 2077 (Review Part 1)

Normally, we'd have a full review ready shortly after a game is released, but with Cyberpunk 2077, we're taking a different approach.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:45Published
Top 10 Cameos in Cyberpunk 2077 [Video]

Top 10 Cameos in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is packed full of hidden cameos most players wont' notice! For this list, we’re looking at some of our favorite cameos featured in this CD Projekt game.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Cyberpunk Game Maker Faces Hostile Staff After Failed Launch
Upworthy

Investor sues CD Projekt over bungled CyberPunk 2077 launch

Investor sues CD Projekt over bungled CyberPunk 2077 launch The anticipated CyberPunk 2077 launch wasn’t just a disaster for gamers, but for the game’s investors, too. A lawsuit filed yesterday against CD Projekt, the...
The Verge Also reported by •BGR India

Class Action Lawsuit Alleges Cyberpunk 2077 Publisher Lied and Misled Investors

 A lawsuit alleges that the company behind Cyberpunk 2077 either willfully omitted information and lied about the game’s development or...
Upworthy Also reported by •Indian ExpressFossbytes