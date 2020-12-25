Fox Sports used a Sony A7R IV to give NFL broadcasts a cinematic look
Friday, 25 December 2020 () Fox Sports used a Sony A7R IV during a broadcast to give NFL fans a more intimate and cinematic experience, according to a tweet from NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo and article by Sports Video Group (SVG). The relatively inexpensive rig was deplo...
Running back Austin Ekeler's first job was as a raft guide in the Rocky mountains. Now he's in the middle of his fourth season with the Los Angeles Chargers on a 4 year, $24.5M contract extension. From an $85K Corvette Stringray C8 to $800K in real estate, find out everything Austin Ekeler spent the...
The award for the "Grooviest" broadcast in NFL history goes to Fred Aldous and Jake Jolivette. Gaining their inspiration from Phish, The Grateful Dead, and classic jazz musicians, the duo coordinates..