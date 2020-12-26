News24.com | China's economy set to overtake U.S earlier due to Covid fallout

Global  
 

China's economy set to overtake U.S earlier due to Covid fallout

Saturday, 26 December 2020
News24.com | China's economy set to overtake U.S earlier due to Covid falloutThe world’s biggest and second-biggest economies are on course to trade places in 2028, five years earlier than expected, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research.
News video: China to overtake US as global power as soon as 2028? | Oneindia News

China to overtake US as global power as soon as 2028? | Oneindia News 01:21

 China will overtake the United States to become the world's biggest economy in 2028, according to a think tank. China is set to reach this milestone 5 years earlier due to better recovery from the coronavirus in contrast to US, says the report. #China #America #GlobalPower

