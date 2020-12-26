Global  
 

Apple is having iCloud device activation problems at the worst possible time

engadget Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
You’re not alone if you’re having problems getting your newly gifted iPad or Apple Watch up and running. As AppleInsider first reported, Apple is warning of iCloud account and sign-in issues (ongoing as we write this) that appear to have started on C...
