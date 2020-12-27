This week’s top stories: Apple Car rumors, new Apple TV in 2021, and more
Sunday, 27 December 2020 () *In this week’s top* *stories: *New details on Apple Car, more developments in the ongoing battle between Apple and Facebook, tips and tricks for getting started with your new Apple devices, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top Apple Stories.
