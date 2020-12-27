Global  
 

The CDC issued new guidance about the COVID-19 vaccine for people with underlying medical conditions

Business Insider Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
The CDC said people with underlying health conditions can get the COVID-19 vaccine if they haven't had an allergic reaction to its ingredients.
