Facebook is winding down some of its Irish tax havens

engadget Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Facebook is closing some of the companies that were key to its Irish tax havens. The Sunday Times and The Guardian report that Facebook is winding down three Ireland holding companies and moving their intellectual property to the US, increasing the c...
