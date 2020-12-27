Former Trump aid Omarosa said that she thinks he's 'going through a psychotic episode' over his election loss
Sunday, 27 December 2020 (
5 hours ago) Omarosa Manigault Newman told MSNBC that she thinks Trump's ego "will not allow him to accept" that he won't be president come January.
A former aide to President Donald Trump, Omarosa Manigault Newman says she believes Trump's 'going through a psychotic episode' over his election loss.
Omarosa Manigault Newman, often referred to simply as Omarosa, was also a contestant on Trump's reality TV show, 'The Apprentice.'
Saturday,...
Omarosa: Trump's Loss To Biden Has Triggered A 'Psychotic Episode' 00:43
