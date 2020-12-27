Global  
 

Former Trump aid Omarosa said that she thinks he's 'going through a psychotic episode' over his election loss

Business Insider Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Omarosa Manigault Newman told MSNBC that she thinks Trump's ego "will not allow him to accept" that he won't be president come January.
News video: Omarosa: Trump's Loss To Biden Has Triggered A 'Psychotic Episode'

 A former aide to President Donald Trump, Omarosa Manigault Newman says she believes Trump's 'going through a psychotic episode' over his election loss. Omarosa Manigault Newman, often referred to simply as Omarosa, was also a contestant on Trump's reality TV show, 'The Apprentice.' Saturday,...

