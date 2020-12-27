Warner Bros. fast-tracking Wonder Woman 3 with Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot on board
Warner Bros.
Just two days after Wonder Woman 1984 hit theaters and HBO Max, Warner Bros. says it has put the third installment in the franchise on the fast track. Gal Gadot will reprise her role as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman and Patty Jenkins will once again write and direct, Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement Sunday.
“As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able continue her story with our real life Wonder Women – Gal and Patty – who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” Emmerich said.
According to Warner Bros., Wonder Woman 1984’s opening weekend went better than expected, selling $16.7 million...
