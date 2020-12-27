Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Warner Bros. fast-tracking Wonder Woman 3 with Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot on board

The Verge Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Warner Bros. fast-tracking Wonder Woman 3 with Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot on boardWarner Bros.

Just two days after Wonder Woman 1984 hit theaters and HBO Max, Warner Bros. says it has put the third installment in the franchise on the fast track. Gal Gadot will reprise her role as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman and Patty Jenkins will once again write and direct, Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement Sunday.

“As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able continue her story with our real life Wonder Women – Gal and Patty – who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” Emmerich said.

According to Warner Bros., Wonder Woman 1984’s opening weekend went better than expected, selling $16.7 million...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Wonder Woman 1984- Review| Gal Gadot| Chris Pine|Kristen Wiig| Patty Jenkins|Pedro Pascal

Wonder Woman 1984- Review| Gal Gadot| Chris Pine|Kristen Wiig| Patty Jenkins|Pedro Pascal 02:59

 Diana Prince (Gal Gadot), the Amazonian warrior is up against new challenges as an ancient magical stone appears in the story. The stone fulfils one wish, of the person who beholds it. The stone ends up in the pockets of power hungry businessman Max Lord, who unleashes chaos upon the world. While...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Warner Bros. Warner Bros. American entertainment company

New trailers: Tiger, Coming 2 America, The Little Things, and more

 Denzel Washington and Rami Malek star in The Little Things | Warner Bros.

So I watched Wonder Woman 1984 and I may need to watch a second time before..
The Verge

Warner Bros. believes that theaters will still exist in 2023

 Warner Bros. ruffled some feathers when it announced it would release all of its new 2021 movies simultaneously on HBO Max, but the company seems to be betting..
The Verge

Here’s when you can watch Wonder Woman 1984, Soul, and Bridgerton on Christmas Day

 Image: Warner Bros.

December 25th is going to be a big deal for streaming, with blockbusters like Wonder Woman 1984 and Soul debuting on HBO Max and..
The Verge
Kristen Wiig was paranoid about spilling Wonder Woman 1984 secrets [Video]

Kristen Wiig was paranoid about spilling Wonder Woman 1984 secrets

Kristen Wiig feared the "Warner Bros. police" would come for her if she told anyone about her audition for Wonder Woman 1984.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Gal Gadot Gal Gadot Israeli actress and producer

'I'm still in total shock': How Kristen Wiig transformed into Cheetah for 'Wonder Woman 1984'

 Known for her comedy skills, Kristen Wiig transforms to play the villainous Cheetah opposite Gal Gadot in 'Wonder Woman 1984.'
USATODAY.com

Spoilers! Why 'Wonder Woman 1984' is now and forever officially a Christmas movie

 'Wonder Woman 1984' not only helps Gal Gadot's heroine grow personally but also makes its case as a Christmas movie with a holiday coda. (Spoilers!)
USATODAY.com

'It's OK to say this is my value': 'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot opens up about her Hollywood ascension

 "They're going to call my bluff," Gal Gadot remembers thinking when she was cast as Wonder Woman. It's a whole new game as sequel "1984" hits HBO Max.
USATODAY.com

Patty Jenkins Patty Jenkins American film director


Toby Emmerich


Wonder Woman Wonder Woman superhero appearing in DC Comics publications and related media

‘Doctors, nurses are real Superman & Wonder Woman’: Rajnath Singh [Video]

‘Doctors, nurses are real Superman & Wonder Woman’: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the medical fraternity for their service during the Covid-19 pandemic. While speaking at the convocation of Lucknow's King George Medical University via video conferencing, Singh said, “The world has understood that the real 'Superman' and 'Wonder Woman' are our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. We will always remain grateful to our medical fraternity for their service during the pandemic.” He added that the fight against the novel coronavirus is not over yet. He cautioned people regarding the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus and assured that the fight will not be over till everyone in the world is vaccinated. Singh also said that the Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine will soon be reaching India. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:25Published
Real 'Superman' and 'Wonder Woman' are doctors, nurses: Rajnath Singh [Video]

Real 'Superman' and 'Wonder Woman' are doctors, nurses: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended King George Medical University's Foundation Day event on December 22 via video-conferencing. At the event, he said, "The fight is not over yet. You must have heard about the new coronavirus strain in Britain, it is a serious issue. The fight will continue till every person in the world is vaccinated. Our scientists will soon complete the tests and trials of COVID-19 vaccines. Russia's Sputnik V vaccine will also be reaching India." He further said, "Post COVID-19 crisis, the world has understood that the real 'Superman' and 'Wonder Woman' are our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. We will always remain grateful to them for their service during the pandemic."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:26Published

HBO Max HBO Max American subscription video streaming service

Batman: The Animated Series and Batman Beyond are finally coming to HBO Max in January

 A number of beloved DC titles are moving from DC Universe to HBO Max on January 1st, including Batman: The Animated Series and Batman Beyond.

Starting..
The Verge

Into the Spider-Verse is leaving Netflix, and it plays into 2020’s biggest streaming problem

 Image: Sony Pictures Animation

Two of the biggest movies people want to talk about this week are Wonder Woman 1984 and Pixar’s Soul, but there’s..
The Verge

Sony says it’s already seeing some benefits from WarnerMedia’s big HBO Max bet

 Photo: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures saw a “bit of a boom” in interest from Hollywood creatives who want to work with a studio..
The Verge

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Critics Lukewarm On "Wonder Woman 1984" [Video]

Critics Lukewarm On "Wonder Woman 1984"

"Wonder Woman 1984" debuted on December 25th, in theaters and HBO Max. The film is one of the most anticipated of 2020. Initially, the film had stellar reviews, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Gal Gadot defends her Cleopatra casting [Video]

Gal Gadot defends her Cleopatra casting

Gal Gadot wants to "celebrate the legacy of Cleopatra" in her upcoming film and has defended her casting as the ancient Egyptian ruler.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:03Published
Gal Gadot defends Cleopatra casting [Video]

Gal Gadot defends Cleopatra casting

Gal Gadot wants to "celebrate the legacy of Cleopatra" in her upcoming film and has defended her casting as the ancient Egyptian ruler.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Warner Bros. fast-tracking Wonder Woman 3 with Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot on board

Warner Bros. fast-tracking Wonder Woman 3 with Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot on board Warner Bros. Just two days after Wonder Woman 1984 hit theaters and HBO Max, Warner Bros. says it has put the third installment in the franchise on the fast...
The Verge

'Dune' Could Still End Up in Theaters & Not Stream on HBO Max - Here's How

 Dune producers and director Denis Villeneuve are not happy with Warner Bros’ decision to move the movie to HBO Max for streaming in October 2021, foregoing a...
Just Jared Also reported by •engadgetBusiness InsiderUpworthy

What Time Will 'Wonder Woman 1984' Be Added to HBO Max? Premiere Details Revealed!

 There are only a few more days left until the release of Wonder Woman 1984 and we have all the details on how you can watch the film at home! Warner Bros....
Just Jared Also reported by •Business InsiderNYTimes.comengadgetUpworthy