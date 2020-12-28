The coronavirus pandemic — and a handful of other factors — slowed dealmaking for startups in India this year. Compared to their record $14.5 billion fundraise last year, Indian startups are ending 2020 with about $9.3 billion. This is the first time since 2016 that startups in India, one of the world’s largest startup communities, […]Full Article
Indian startups raised $9.3 billion in 2020
TechCrunch 5 shares 100 views
