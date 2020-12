News24.com | Elgar not in favour of injury subs in Tests: What if they jippo the system? Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Proteas opener Dean Elgar wouldn't be in favour of injury substitutions in Test cricket, believing it would take away some of the "drama" and "theatre" of the format. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like