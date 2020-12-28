Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has become one of the most popular games in the whole series, with reports of 1.7 million copies being sold at launch. If the reported number is correct, then Valhalla sold over 50 percent more copies than Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, at launch. Making this the most sold Assassin’s Creed game ever. The Assasin’s […]Full Article
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the best selling game in the franchise
