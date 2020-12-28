What a Shock: Huawei Could No Longer Include Chargers with New Smartphones Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Apple took the world by surprise with a new “innovation” earlier this year when it decided to ship the iPhone 12 without a charger in the box, pretty much forcing customers to purchase such an accessory separately. Of course, Apple found a good reason for its decision, explaining it’s all supposed to protect the environment. After all, USB chargers are pretty much everywhere you look and most of us have one. And if we don’t, Apple has got you covered, as a charger is available from the Apple Store anyway. For an extra fee, that is. Needless to say, it was only a matter of time until the rest of the world embraced Apple’s terrible idea and started shipping smartphones without a charger in the box. Samsung is getting ready to do the same with the Galaxy S21 in January, and now it looks like Huawei is about to do the same thing. New Huawei phone coming without chargers According to Chinese media, ... Apple took the world by surprise with a new “innovation” earlier this year when it decided to ship the iPhone 12 without a charger in the box, pretty much forcing customers to purchase such an accessory separately. Of course, Apple found a good reason for its decision, explaining it’s all supposed to protect the environment. After all, USB chargers are pretty much everywhere you look and most of us have one. And if we don’t, Apple has got you covered, as a charger is available from the Apple Store anyway. For an extra fee, that is. Needless to say, it was only a matter of time until the rest of the world embraced Apple’s terrible idea and started shipping smartphones without a charger in the box. Samsung is getting ready to do the same with the Galaxy S21 in January, and now it looks like Huawei is about to do the same thing. New Huawei phone coming without chargers According to Chinese media, ... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Americans looking to overhaul their finances in 2021



2020 has taken its toll and Americans are looking at the 2021 new year for a fresh start in one particular area.According to new research, 73% of Americans have a New Year's resolution this year that.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 5 days ago Starting a diet? Research says you'll fail again and here's WHY.



The average person sets a goal to eat healthier four times each month - and follows through with none of them, according to new research.A new survey of 2,000 Americans who have been on a diet within.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 2 weeks ago First-Party Data Gains Value for Programmatic Ad Targeting: OMD’s George Manas



Next year will bring more innovation in audience targeting, as first-party consumer data help to support programmatic buying among a wider variety of media channels. Advancements in artificial.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 10:46 Published 2 weeks ago

