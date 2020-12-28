Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $30, Battletoads $10, Tony Hawk $26, more

Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Immortals Fenyx Rising for *$29.99 shipped* on PlayStation and Xbox. That’s 50% off the regular $60 price tag, a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked since release. It is also still down at *$40* on Nintendo Switch via the eShop. If you were waiting for a deep price drop on this Zelda Breath of the Wild-like experience, this is it. Players weild the powers of the gods in this one while facing off against Typhon and freeing the lands of mythological beasts like Gorgons, Hydras, and Cyclops. Down below, however, you’ll find deals on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Octopath Traveler, Just Dance 2021, Watch Dogs Legion, Ghost of Tsushima, Final Fantasy VII Remake, DOOM Eternal, Battletoads, and much more.



more…