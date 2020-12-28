Google Turns to Windows 10 Tech to Fix Chrome’s Biggest Problem
Monday, 28 December 2020 () It’s not a secret Google Chrome is one of the biggest memory hogs on Windows, and despite the several attempts of the search company to address it, the browser is still eating tons of resources when running on a device powered by Microsoft’s operating system. And now Google is trying to embrace a different approach, turning to a piece of tech bundled with Windows 10 to do the whole thing. Google Chrome would use the Windows 10 TerminateProcess API to shut down browser processes, essentially being able to suspend the tasks that would otherwise continue to eat up resources in the browser. “Exiting a process cleanly is difficult and expensive. Avoiding race conditions becomes almost impossible with complex software and a clean exit can be quite slow. Waiting on all threads, paging in code and data, and race conditions make it not worthwhile,” Google says in a commit discovered by