Google Turns to Windows 10 Tech to Fix Chrome’s Biggest Problem Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

It’s not a secret Google Chrome is one of the biggest memory hogs on Windows, and despite the several attempts of the search company to address it, the browser is still eating tons of resources when running on a device powered by Microsoft’s operating system. And now Google is trying to embrace a different approach, turning to a piece of tech bundled with Windows 10 to do the whole thing. Google Chrome would use the Windows 10 TerminateProcess API to shut down browser processes, essentially being able to suspend the tasks that would otherwise continue to eat up resources in the browser. “Exiting a process cleanly is difficult and expensive. Avoiding race conditions becomes almost impossible with complex software and a clean exit can be quite slow. Waiting on all threads, paging in code and data, and race conditions make it not worthwhile,” Google says in a commit discovered by It’s not a secret Google Chrome is one of the biggest memory hogs on Windows, and despite the several attempts of the search company to address it, the browser is still eating tons of resources when running on a device powered by Microsoft’s operating system. And now Google is trying to embrace a different approach, turning to a piece of tech bundled with Windows 10 to do the whole thing. Google Chrome would use the Windows 10 TerminateProcess API to shut down browser processes, essentially being able to suspend the tasks that would otherwise continue to eat up resources in the browser. “Exiting a process cleanly is difficult and expensive. Avoiding race conditions becomes almost impossible with complex software and a clean exit can be quite slow. Waiting on all threads, paging in code and data, and race conditions make it not worthwhile,” Google says in a commit discovered by 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Google and Facebook Agreed to Team up to Fight Antitrust Probes



Google and Facebook Agreed to Team up , to Fight Antitrust Probes. 'The Wall Street Journal' reports that the two tech behemoths made a deal in 2018 ... . ... where Facebook consented that it.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:54 Published 1 week ago Zara Larsson Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions



Zara Larsson answers the internet's most searched questions about herself. What's Zara Larsson's vocal range? What was Zara's first song? Is she related to Brie Larson? What's her zodiac sign? Zara.. Credit: WIRED Duration: 10:30 Published 1 week ago Google Search lets users summon 3D 'Baby Yoda' to home



Grogu ('Baby Yoda') can now be invited into one's home using Google's 3D model and augmented reality experience. As of now, searching for the terms 'Baby Yoda', 'Grogu', and 'The Child' on Google.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09 Published 1 week ago

