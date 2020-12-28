Global  
 

Put this affordable leather Apple Watch band on your wrist for just $7

9to5Toys Monday, 28 December 2020
Marge Plus via Amazon offers its 42/44mm Leather Apple Watch Band in Brown for *$7.14 Prime shipped*. That’s down from the usual $12 or more price tag and matching the second-best we’ve tracked. While Apple is charging significantly more for a first-party Watch band, this alternative comes in at a particularly notable price. This is an easy way to add some additional style to your wrist without breaking the bank, which is particularly compelling if you had a new Watch under the tree this holiday season. Compatible with all Apple Watch models. It has stellar ratings from over 20,000 Amazon reviewers and is made from “100% genuine leather.” Includes an 18-month warranty with purchase.

