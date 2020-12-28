Secure your house with four 1080p YI home security cameras at under $16 each
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
YI Technology (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its 1080p Home Security Cameras for *$62.99 shipped*. For comparison, it normally fetches $80 and today’s deal is less than $1 above the all-time low that we’ve tracked. While the holidays might be winding to an end, porch pirates will still peruse the streets just the same. You’ll find 24/7 1080p local recording to a microSD card here, which ensures that you always have every moment captured. YI also offers an optional 24/7 “emergency response service” powered by Noonlight, which allows you the ability to dispatch police, fire, or EMS through the app while viewing a recording or live feed. Plus, YI Cloud offers the ability to back up recordings to the cloud, just in case you want a secondary storage method outside of microSD. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
