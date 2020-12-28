Secure your house with four 1080p YI home security cameras at under $16 each Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

YI Technology (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its 1080p Home Security Cameras for *$62.99 shipped*. For comparison, it normally fetches $80 and today’s deal is less than $1 above the all-time low that we’ve tracked. While the holidays might be winding to an end, porch pirates will still peruse the streets just the same. You’ll find 24/7 1080p local recording to a microSD card here, which ensures that you always have every moment captured. YI also offers an optional 24/7 “emergency response service” powered by Noonlight, which allows you the ability to dispatch police, fire, or EMS through the app while viewing a recording or live feed. Plus, YI Cloud offers the ability to back up recordings to the cloud, just in case you want a secondary storage method outside of microSD. Rated 4.3/5 stars.



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump hopes U.S. troops home by May from Afghanistan, Iraq -WH



White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Tuesday it is President Donald Trump's hope that all U.S. troops will be home from Afghanistan and Iraq by May. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:38 Published on November 17, 2020 Americans are seriously worried their holiday packages will be stolen by a porch pirate



Over six in 10 Americans are worried the packages they send to their loved ones will get stolen off their porch this holiday season, according to new research. The study asked 2,000.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published on November 16, 2020

