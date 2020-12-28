CRKT and Kershaw knives are on sale before the New Year priced as low as $22.50

Amazon is offering the CRKT Utsidihi EDC Knife for *$33.14 shipped* when you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, it normally goes for $51 and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re after a fixed-blade knife that’s sturdy, backed by a lifetime warranty, and comfortable to hold, this is a great choice. Included with your purchase is not only the knife, but a nylon sheath that offers mounting options so it’s always at the ready. The 8Cr13MoV blade measures 3.51-inches and is ready for whatever you throw at it. Rated 4.1/5 stars.



