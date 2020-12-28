Trump was going to sign the stimulus bill on Christmas Eve as a gift to Americans but 'changed his mind,' costing millions of unemployed people $300
Monday, 28 December 2020 (
8 hours ago) A desk and chair were prepared for Trump to sign the bill that night, but as the signing time approached, aides were told that he was backing out.
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
6 hours ago
CNN’s Phil Mattingly reports on why President Trump changed his mind and signed a Covid-19 relief bill after saying he wouldn’t sign the bill without changes just days earlier.
Why Trump caved and signed stimulus bill 01:30
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Pres. Trump Complains About 'Pork' In COVID Relief Bill
COVID relief is on the way after Pres. Trump signed legislation greenlighting another round of direct payments to Americans. But the president says Congress should be giving out even more money, and..
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:54 Published 3 hours ago
COVID relief bills
President Trump signed a massive pandemic aid and spending package that restores unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and avoids a federal shutdown.The president backed away from his earlier..
Credit: KHSL Published 9 hours ago