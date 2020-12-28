Global  
 

Trump was going to sign the stimulus bill on Christmas Eve as a gift to Americans but 'changed his mind,' costing millions of unemployed people $300

Business Insider Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
A desk and chair were prepared for Trump to sign the bill that night, but as the signing time approached, aides were told that he was backing out.
News video: Why Trump caved and signed stimulus bill

Why Trump caved and signed stimulus bill 01:30

 CNN’s Phil Mattingly reports on why President Trump changed his mind and signed a Covid-19 relief bill after saying he wouldn’t sign the bill without changes just days earlier.

