Save up to 33% on Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases and more from $12 Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Amazon is discounting a selection of Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases and more starting at* $12*. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While Speck has its own 25% off sale right now, today’s discounts are undercutting the direct prices by an extra 5% or more. Our top pick is the Presidio2 Grip iPhone 12/Pro Case for *$30.73*. Usually fetching $45, today’s offer is good for a 32% price cut and marks a new all-time low. Sporting a soft-touch finish for extra grip, this Speck case protects your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro with 13-foot drop protection. On top of defending against scratches, it won’t add too much bulk to the package. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources As COVID-19 Infections Surge In Los Angeles County



Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Los Angeles County is now testing for a new and more transmissible strain of the coronavirus, the Los Angeles Times reported. The county has seen a.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 3 days ago California Employs Grim 'Mass Fatality' Program With Tents, Trailers



As cases of the novel coronavirus surge, California is setting up tents and trailers to use as field hospitals to take in more patients. Hospitals are building field hospitals outside their facilities.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 6 days ago AI Promises to Boost Programmatic Efficiencies: PubMatic’s Andrew Baron



The advertising marketplace has found multiple applications for artificial intelligence (AI) technology that handles more advanced problem-solving at higher speeds. Those uses include several parts of.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 08:58 Published 1 week ago

