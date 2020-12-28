Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Olive Video Editor Review – Hard to Believe that It’s Free!

DebugPoint.com Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
We take a look at the Olive Video Editor which is still under development at the moment. You would be amazed to see how easy and feature-packed this editor is. This is a review of Olive 0.2 video editor (alpha). Before you proceed, a word of caution. Olive video editor is in the Alpha stage [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Christmas Could Be Zoom's Busiest Day Ever [Video]

Christmas Could Be Zoom's Busiest Day Ever

Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us why Christmas may be Zoom’s biggest day ever.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:16Published
Marketers Seek Video Metrics for Cross-Platform Consumption: Amplifi’s Cara Lewis [Video]

Marketers Seek Video Metrics for Cross-Platform Consumption: Amplifi’s Cara Lewis

Television advertising is undergoing a period of significant upheaval as viewers watch their favorite programming on a broader range of devices, including smartphones and TVs connected directly to the..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:27Published
Video Outcomes Can Be Measured: 360i’s Rozen [Video]

Video Outcomes Can Be Measured: 360i’s Rozen

Dentsu's veteran 360i agency may have specialist chops in search marketing - but that doesn't mean the lessons from search can't be applied to other growth channels. In this video interview, Doug..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:15Published