Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TikTok’s one-night Ratatouille musical will star some of Broadway’s biggest names

The Verge Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
TikTok’s one-night Ratatouille musical will star some of Broadway’s biggest namesRatatouille: The TikTok Musical has some big Broadway talent on board for its January 1st streaming performance. Adam Lambert, Wayne Brady, Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Testa, and Priscilla Lopez will play key roles, with Tituss Burgess starring as Remy, the sophisticated rat who loves fine food.



COULDN’T GET ANY BETTER! https://t.co/UeJdEqR70z

— Emily Jacobsen (@anEmilyJacobsen) December 28, 2020

The one-time only performance will benefit the Actors Fund. Based on the 2007 Disney-Pixar movie Ratatouille, the musical came together on TikTok, with creators composing songs based on the original film, building the “show” piece by piece. Emily Jacobsen (@e_jaccs) made the original “Remy the Ratatouille” song for TikTok, and composer Daniel...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Broadway theatre Broadway theatre Class of professional theater presented in New York City, United States

'One of the most beautiful voices': Broadway star Rebecca Luker dies at 59, reports say

 Broadway actress and singer Rebecca Luker, 59, died early Wednesday morning from complications stemming from ALS.
USATODAY.com
Lindsay Lohan plots Broadway stint and Ryan Murphy collaboration as she lists acting dreams [Video]

Lindsay Lohan plots Broadway stint and Ryan Murphy collaboration as she lists acting dreams

Lindsay Lohan wants to return to acting by starring in a Ryan Murphy TV drama and hitting the Broadway stage.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

Trump administration appeals yet another TikTok ruling

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The Trump administration has gained some experience losing in court recently, and has suffered setback after..
The Verge

2020 made Samantha famous. Now she's using her platform to support LGBTIQ+ couples

 Melbourne comedian and writer Samantha Andrew only joined TikTok at the start of the year, but her videos have since had more than 28 million views.
SBS

Louis Vuitton Roasted for Selling $10,400 Monogramed Kite

 Louis Vuitton thinks there's a market for $10,400 designer kites, but that theory is going over like a lead balloon on the Internet. The luxury brand is getting..
TMZ.com

The government blacklisted DJI drones, but some drone companies are more confused than worried

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Last week, the US Department of Commerce put Chinese drone maker DJI on its Entity List, limiting how it can work..
The Verge

Wayne Brady Wayne Brady American comedian and improv actor

'Ratatouille' virtual musical casts Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert, 'Emily in Paris' star Ashley Park

 Tituss Burgess, Wayne Brady and Mary Testa will star in "Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical," a one-night-only benefit concert streaming Friday.
USATODAY.com

Adam Lambert Adam Lambert American singer, songwriter, actor

Adam Lambert and Duran Duran join line-up for David Bowie birthday gig [Video]

Adam Lambert and Duran Duran join line-up for David Bowie birthday gig

Adam Lambert, Peter Frampton, and Duran Duran have been added to the line-up for an upcoming David Bowie tribute.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

Tituss Burgess Tituss Burgess American actor and singer


Actors Fund of America Actors Fund of America


Priscilla Lopez American singer, dancer, and actress


Mary Testa Mary Testa American actress


Related videos from verified sources

Yes, there is now a Ratatouille musical thanks to TikTok [Video]

Yes, there is now a Ratatouille musical thanks to TikTok

“Ratatouille the Musical” isn’t real the way “Rent” or “The Phantom of the Opera” is real.“Ratatouille the Musical” is merely a concept that continues to be built upon by Theatre..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

'Ratatouille' TikTok musical announces star-studded cast including Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert

 TikTok's "Ratatouille" musical event announced its star-studded cast
FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com

TikTok’s one-night Ratatouille musical will star some of Broadway’s biggest names

TikTok’s one-night Ratatouille musical will star some of Broadway’s biggest names Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical has some big Broadway talent on board for its January 1st streaming performance. Adam Lambert, Wayne Brady, Kevin Chamberlin,...
The Verge

Tituss Burgess, Ashley Park, Adam Lambert in 'Ratatouille' musical

 "Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical" will begin streaming on Friday at 7 p.m.Â for 72 hours.Â Proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund, which aids entertainment...
Newsday