What's on TV this week: NYE 2021, and 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

engadget Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
As 2020 comes to a close we have the usual slew of wrap-ups and college football bowl games, but not many video games or movies to look forward to. Fans of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will get the series finale later this week, followed...
