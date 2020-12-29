What's on TV this week: NYE 2021, and 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 () As 2020 comes to a close we have the usual slew of wrap-ups and college football bowl games, but not many video games or movies to look forward to. Fans of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will get the series finale later this week, followed...
Check out the official trailer for the Netflix horror series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4, based on the Archie Comics series by the same name. It stars Kiernan Shipka, Jaz Sinclair, Michelle..