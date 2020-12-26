Global
House overrides Trump veto, defying demand to repeal Section 230
House overrides Trump veto, defying demand to repeal Section 230
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 (
40 minutes ago
)
Trump vetoed military funding in a bid to repeal Section 230.
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
2 days ago
Errol Louis: Trump's real target is Section 230
01:29
CNN political analyst Errol Louis discusses President Donald Trump’s opposition to the sweeping defense bill that both chambers of Congress passed by veto-proof majorities, and suggests Trump’s “real target” is Section 230.
