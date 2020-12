You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tesla launches another $5 bln share sale



Tesla has launched its second $5 billion share sale in three months, taking advantage of the 670% rally in its stock price this year. Julian Satterthwaite reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18 Published 3 weeks ago Americans will spend this many days waiting for the price to drop on a holiday gift



This holiday season, shopping may look more like detective work for many Americans. Sixty-four percent of Americans admit to being total stalkers - when it comes to snooping on items they're hoping.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published on November 23, 2020