Rudy Giuliani's 'star' Michigan witness Melissa Carone has been slammed with a scathing 'cease and desist' letter from Dominion Voting Systems Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

The letter accused Carone of "pretending to have some sort of 'insider's knowledge' ... when in reality you were hired ... to clean glass on machines and complete other menial tasks." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rudy’s Bizarre Voter Fraud Witness



Rudy Giuliani’s attempt to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory took a bizarre turn after one of his witnesses went viral for her wild testimony alleging voter fraud. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:42 Published on December 3, 2020

