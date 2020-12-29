Apple Watch Series 6 discounted from $339 across various models ($60 off) Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 6 models from *$339*. Walmart is also discounting a larger selection of styles, as well, which you can see here. Today’s deals equate to a $60 savings and match our previous mention. Free shipping is available for all.



Apple Watch Series 6 arrives with a host of upgraded internals, including a new blood/oxygen sensor. With Apple’s Fitness+ initiative launching recently, it’s a great time to score an Apple Watch at a discount. Other notable features include the improved always-on display, which is notably brighter than its predecessor. Learn more in our hands-on review.



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Apple Watch Series 6 Red Sees 15% Discount



Apple Watch Series 6 Red Sees 15% Discount Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:27 Published 1 week ago Dickinson Season 2



Dickinson Season 2 Trailer (HD) Hailee Steinfeld series - Watch Dickinson Season 2 January 8 on Apple TV+. Dickinson is a half-hour comedy series starring Oscar® nominee Hailee Steinfeld. Dickinson.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:15 Published 2 weeks ago Apple Fined For misleading Claims



On Monday Italian regulators hit Apple with a 10 million euro ($12 million) fine. The fine is over claims Apple made about iPhones' water resistance. The regulator said Apple's claims about how deep.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published on November 30, 2020

