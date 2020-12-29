Apple Watch Series 6 discounted from $339 across various models ($60 off)
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 6 models from *$339*. Walmart is also discounting a larger selection of styles, as well, which you can see here. Today’s deals equate to a $60 savings and match our previous mention. Free shipping is available for all.
Apple Watch Series 6 arrives with a host of upgraded internals, including a new blood/oxygen sensor. With Apple’s Fitness+ initiative launching recently, it’s a great time to score an Apple Watch at a discount. Other notable features include the improved always-on display, which is notably brighter than its predecessor. Learn more in our hands-on review.
more…
Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 6 models from *$339*. Walmart is also discounting a larger selection of styles, as well, which you can see here. Today’s deals equate to a $60 savings and match our previous mention. Free shipping is available for all.
Apple Watch Series 6 arrives with a host of upgraded internals, including a new blood/oxygen sensor. With Apple’s Fitness+ initiative launching recently, it’s a great time to score an Apple Watch at a discount. Other notable features include the improved always-on display, which is notably brighter than its predecessor. Learn more in our hands-on review.
more…
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources