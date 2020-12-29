Microsoft’s Bluetooth Mouse Now Available at an All Time Low Price Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

I've been using the Microsoft Bluetooth mouse for the past several months with the Surface Book 2, and honestly, you really don't need more if you need such an accessory for typical work stuff. Of course, anything that requires higher precision and better support for stuff like working in Photoshop obviously calls for a more advanced mouse, but other than that, the Microsoft Bluetooth mouse is just the perfect choice for daily computer activities. And best of all, the mouse is now available at an all time low price from Microsoft's Amazon store, as the company is offering big discounts for all available colors. The cheapest this time is the peach version, which can be yours for no more, no less than $10. On the other hand, the Glacier version, which perfectly matches the finish of a Surface computer, is available for $11.24, while the Mint, Black, and Pastel Blue versions are currently sold for $13.49.

