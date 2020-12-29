Global  
 

The source behind the New York Post's dubious Hunter Biden story is suing Twitter for defamation

Business Insider Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
John Paul Mac Isaac said the scandal has caused him to close his business, and he is asking the court to award him $500 million in punitive damages.
