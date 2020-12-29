The source behind the New York Post's dubious Hunter Biden story is suing Twitter for defamation
Tuesday, 29 December 2020
10 minutes ago) John Paul Mac Isaac said the scandal has caused him to close his business, and he is asking the court to award him $500 million in punitive damages.
