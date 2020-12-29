Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Walter Reed doctor who was abruptly removed from his rota after condemning Trump's COVID-19 hospital joyride says he regrets nothing

Business Insider Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Two months ago Dr. James Phillips rebuked President Trump's decision to greet supporters in a sealed car while infected with the coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

‘I Regret Nothing’: Doctor Fired From Walter Reed Hospital After Slamming Trump’s Limo Ride

 'I stand by my words'
Daily Caller