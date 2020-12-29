Global  
 

Beats Powerbeats Pro are selling for just $90 refurbished at Best Buy

The Verge Tuesday, 29 December 2020
Beats Powerbeats Pro are selling for just $90 refurbished at Best Buy

You can snag a refurbished set of the Beats Powerbeats Pro, the company’s latest truly wireless earphones, for $90 at Best Buy. This deal is exclusive to the green “moss” color variant shown in the picture above. Looking at new options, the price ranges from $130 to $180 depending on the color you want, so today’s deal is worth jumping on if you don’t care as much about what the headphones look like. And hey, if this shade of green happens to vibe with your look, then even better.

Though these are refurbished, they’ve been cleaned and tested by Best Buy. They come with a 90-day warranty, as well as all original accessories including ear tips and the charging case.

Also at Best Buy, Apple’s latest iPad with 128GB of storage is $50 off of...
