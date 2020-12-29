It might sound unbelievable, but it’s really happening: Adobe is getting ready to pull Flash Player in just a few days, so beginning January 1, this product is officially unsupported. What’s more, starting with January 12, Flash Player would no longer play any content, and Adobe says absolutely all users out there are recommended to remove it as soon as possible. The decision to give up on Flash Player was officially announced three years ago, and since then, both Adobe and browser developers, including here the likes of Google, Mozilla, Microsoft, and Apple, worked together to pave the way for a world without Flash. And now that Adobe is ready for this big change, browsers have also prepared to abandon Flash Player. Adobe explains giving up on Flash Player is something that just had to happen because of the alternatives that evolved a lot lately. “Open standards such as HTML5, WebGL, and WebAssembly have continually matured over the years and serve as viable al...Full Article
The World Is Ready for a Future Without Flash Player
Softpedia 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
‘War Minus The Shooting’: When Soviet Soccer Took On The Brits After World War II – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Tony Wesolowsky*
(RFE/RL) -- Tens of millions of people were dead. Cities and towns lay in rubble months after the..
The Caspian Sea As Battleground – Analysis
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
MediaCentral Announces Latest Media Acquisition Plus Management Changes
Accesswire
*Horizon Travel & Lifestyle Magazine and On the GO add travel and food & beverage expertise to the Company's growing roster of news..
-
Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. (OTC: BTHR) Announces Shadow Gaming, the Company’s eSports Subsidiary, GGToor.com Pokemon TCG Event
GlobeNewswire
-
Consumer spending in Islamic economy sectors forecast to rebound by end-2021, market size slated to reach US$2.3 trillion by 2024Logos_Halal in Asia.JPG
Media OutReach