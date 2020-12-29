Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boston Dynamics robots can now dance better than you can

The Verge Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Boston Dynamics’ Atlas and Spot robots can do a lot of things: sprinting, gymnastic routines, parkour, backflips, open doors to let in an army of their friends, wash dishes, and (poorly) get actual jobs. But the company’s latest video adds another impressive trick to our future robotic overlords’ repertoire: busting sick dance moves.

The video sees Boston Dynamics entire lineup of robots — the humanoid Atlas, the dog-shaped Spot, and the box-juggling Handle — all come together in a bopping, coordinated dance routine set to The Contours’ “Do You Love Me.”

It’s not the first time Boston Dynamics has shown off its robots’ dancing skills: the company showcased a video of its Spot robot doing the Running Man to “Uptown Funk”...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boston Dynamics Engineering and robotics design company

Hyundai Motor to buy robot maker Boston Dynamics [Video]

Hyundai Motor to buy robot maker Boston Dynamics

Hyundai Motor Group and its chairman are buying 80% of robot maker Boston Dynamics from Japan's SoftBank Group, in a deal that values the U.S. firm at $1.1 billion. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:24Published

Atlas (robot) Atlas (robot)


The Contours The Contours

You Might Like