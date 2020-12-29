Section 230 has become a bargaining chip in ongoing stimulus talks
Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images
A series of unexpected negotiating maneuvers have put Section 230 — a critical liability shield for online platforms — back in play in ongoing congressional stimulus talks. In a floor statement made Tuesday, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) linked a handful of unrelated policy measures to the future of the increased stimulus checks; amongst them, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a law that shields tech companies like Facebook and Google from legal liability over the content users post on their platforms.
McConnell’s statement comes amid increasingly chaotic negotiating over the level of direct payments to be included as part of stimulus efforts. On Sunday, President Trump signed into law Congress’ $900 billion...
