Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Section 230 has become a bargaining chip in ongoing stimulus talks

The Verge Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Section 230 has become a bargaining chip in ongoing stimulus talksPhoto by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

A series of unexpected negotiating maneuvers have put Section 230 — a critical liability shield for online platforms — back in play in ongoing congressional stimulus talks. In a floor statement made Tuesday, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) linked a handful of unrelated policy measures to the future of the increased stimulus checks; amongst them, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a law that shields tech companies like Facebook and Google from legal liability over the content users post on their platforms.

McConnell’s statement comes amid increasingly chaotic negotiating over the level of direct payments to be included as part of stimulus efforts. On Sunday, President Trump signed into law Congress’ $900 billion...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Section 230 US federal law regarding Internet sites

Trump vetoes $740 billion defense bill after Section 230 complaints

 Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has vetoed an annual defense bill authorizing billion of dollars in military spending..
The Verge
Trump revives threat to veto defense bill [Video]

Trump revives threat to veto defense bill

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday repeated his threat to veto a massive defense spending bill, which was passed by the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Friday, giving the president 10 days - minus Sundays - to veto it, sign it or allow it to become law without his signature. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:51Published

Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell U.S. Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader

Schumer pushes for $2000 checks; McConnell objects [Video]

Schumer pushes for $2000 checks; McConnell objects

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday (Dec. 29) requested a unanimous consent vote to raise the amount of COVID relief given to each American from $600 to $2000, per President Trump's wishes. But Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell objected to Schumer's request, thereby blocking the vote.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:01Published

Fate of $2,000 stimulus checks in doubt as Senate leader McConnell blocks immediate action

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked immediate approval of increasing the one-time COVID relief stimulus checks to $2,000 from $600.
USATODAY.com

House passes bill to increase stimulus checks to $2,000

 The bill faces an uncertain future in the Senate, since Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not indicated if he will bring a vote to the floor.
CBS News

Trump's court appointments will leave decades-long imprint

 On this, even President Donald Trump’s most fevered critics agree: He has left an imprint on federal courts that will outlast his one term in office for..
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

How Lin Wood Became a Pro-Trump Conspiracy Theorist

 The defamation lawyer L. Lin Wood has transformed into a fierce advocate for President Trump whose error-riddled lawsuits have promoted falsehoods about election..
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump lashes out after being voted down on defense bill

 President Donald Trump is lashing out at congressional Republicans after the House easily voted to override his veto of a defense policy bill.A total of 109..
New Zealand Herald

$2,000 checks demanded by Trump will come down to Senate

 Georgia's two Republican senators, both of whom are in runoff elections, backed the $2,000 relief checks for Americans.
CBS News

Kentucky Kentucky State of the United States of America

Nashville bombing froze wireless communications, exposed 'Achilles heel' in regional network

 The Christmas Day bombing brought communications from Georgia to Kentucky to a halt, affecting 911 call centers, hospitals, and the Nashville airport.
USATODAY.com

Virtual court hearings in 2020 have it all: Nudity, beer, bikinis and barking dogs

 In Kentucky and across the nation, remote court hearings during the coronavirus pandemic have featured naked litigants and lawyers in bed.
USATODAY.com

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Black Voters Matter Fund co-founder on ruling blocking voter purge in 2 Georgia counties

 A federal judge blocked two Georgia counties from removing more than 4,000 registered voters from their rolls ahead of the January 5 runoff elections, which will..
CBS News

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Headmaster calls for government to put off school return [Video]

Headmaster calls for government to put off school return

Sean Maher, headmaster of the Richard Challoner School in Kingston upon Thames, has called for a period of 'online learning' so schools can properly prepare for a full return of students. Mr Maher argued the offer of military help doesn't go far enough and called for a functioning test and trace system with teachers on the 'chalk face' being vaccinated. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:45Published
Nicola Sturgeon urges people to stay home this New Year [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon urges people to stay home this New Year

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged people to stay home this New Year and not mix households. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:52Published
London hospitals struggle as Nightingale remains on standby [Video]

London hospitals struggle as Nightingale remains on standby

England's hospitals are struggling to cope with the increase in Covid-19 cases as they take in more patients with the virus than they did in the first-wave earlier this year. Despite the extra pressure, NHS England say the London Nightingale hospital remains on standby, though some equipment has been taken out for use at other London hospitals. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:59Published
Nashville Bombing: Bodycam Footage Shows Harrowing Scenes [Video]

Nashville Bombing: Bodycam Footage Shows Harrowing Scenes

Police have released shocking new footage of the bombing in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning. The terrifying images were caught on Officer Michael Sipos’ body camera at the scene. The recording captures officers helping people evacuate after the thunderous blast off camera. Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, has been named as the man behind the blast in which he was killed, his motive remains unclear. #Nashville #TN #Bodycam Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:04Published

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Argentina Senate set to vote on historic bill legalising abortion [Video]

Argentina Senate set to vote on historic bill legalising abortion

Argentina's Senate will convene on Tuesday December 29 to vote on abortion bill that was approved by the lower house of Congress earlier this month.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:17Published

House votes to boost COVID-19 relief funds

 The House on Monday voted overwhelmingly to meet President Trump's demand and boost the COVID relief checks going to most Americans from $600 to $2,000. Congress..
USATODAY.com
U.S. House votes to override Trump veto [Video]

U.S. House votes to override Trump veto

In a rare rebuke, the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted on Monday to override President Donald Trump's veto of a $740 billion defense policy bill. Eve Johnson reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:46Published
House To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000 [Video]

House To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000

The House of Representatives will vote on Monday on a measure to increase stimulus checks. The increase will be for Americans under a certain income level to receive $2,000 in payment. This comes after Trump signed a sweeping coronavirus relief bill into law Sunday evening. That legislation, which was negotiated on a bipartisan basis, provides for $600 in direct payments. After the deal was brokered and passed out of Congress, Trump railed against the amount.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Google Google American technology company

Dalgona coffee, sanitizers and cake — What people googled in 2020

 From paneer to dalgona coffee, from coronavirus to making cake — netizens were curious to know about it all. Google's 'Year in Search' results highlighted the..
IndiaTimes

Google inexplicably takes away wide-angle astrophotography from Pixel phones

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Pixel 5 and 4a 5G users can no longer use their ultra-wide cameras to take pictures of the stars: Google..
The Verge

The year in review: 2020's most popular songs, books and Google searches

 "Sunday Morning" reviews the tops in pop culture and more from the past year.
CBS News

Look Back at 2020: Top books, music and Google searches

 "Sunday Morning" reviews the tops in pop culture and more from the past year.
CBS News

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Master all things Google with this online training bundle

 *TL;DR:* The Complete Google Master Class Bundle is on sale for £29.44 as of Dec. 29, saving you 97% on list price. -------------------- If...
Mashable Also reported by •SoftpediaSeattlePI.com

Google Camera 8.1 disables ultra wide-angle astrophotography on the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G

 A recent update to Google Camera has seemingly disabled ultra wide-angle astrophotography on the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G.
Upworthy

Google Assistant can sing an incredibly corny ‘New Year song’

 2020 comes to a close in just a few days, ending a year unlike any other. 2021 will be a fresh start in more ways than one, and to ring in the new year, Google...
9to5Google