Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Celebrate 2021 by playing the secret Google Assistant 'New Year Song'

betanews Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Yeah, I know, 2020 sucks. We have all seen the memes about how it has been a terrible year. Sadly, we have lost more than 300 thousand Americans to the deadly COVID-19 virus, and many people have suffered financially as a result of business shutdowns. It is terrible and tragic. With that said, at least the 2020 presidential election went well, as the best candidate, Joe Biden, defeated the much-maligned Donald Trump. Understandably, many folks are eager for 2020 to go away, and with New Year's Eve fast approaching, there are sure to be many celebrations to ring in 2021.… [Continue Reading]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Google Search Data Shows What Drink Marylanders Plan To Consume On New Year's Eve

Google Search Data Shows What Drink Marylanders Plan To Consume On New Year's Eve 00:48

 Google Search Data Shows What Drink Marylanders Plan To Consume On New Year's Eve

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale Talk 'New Year's Rockin' Eve', Kissing BTS & 'Pretty Little Liars' Reboot | Billboard News [Video]

Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale Talk 'New Year's Rockin' Eve', Kissing BTS & 'Pretty Little Liars' Reboot | Billboard News

Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale talked to Billboard about how they’re planning on "creating some normalcy" during this year's 'New Year's Rockin' Eve', and a special surprise performance.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 03:56Published
Florists, sound system owners' business dips ahead of New Year [Video]

Florists, sound system owners' business dips ahead of New Year

Florists and sound system owners have been adversely impacted by the coronavirus induced lockdown. Florists in Lucknow express their plight ahead of New Year. Manager at one of the shops in Lucknow..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:44Published
There will be no fireworks or pyrotechnics for Nashville's NYE Party due to the bombing [Video]

There will be no fireworks or pyrotechnics for Nashville's NYE Party due to the bombing

Nashville is still holding a New Year's Eve celebration, but just like everything else this year, you're encouraged to enjoy it from home. The city had a few pyrotechnics planned, but scrapped them..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Google Assistant is singing ‘New Year song’ to celebrate the arrival of 2021

 Users just need to say, “Hey Google, sing the New Year’s song,” to count down to the new year.
Hindu

Google Assistant can sing an incredibly corny ‘New Year song’

 2020 comes to a close in just a few days, ending a year unlike any other. 2021 will be a fresh start in more ways than one, and to ring in the new year, Google...
9to5Google