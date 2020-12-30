Global  
 

Reports of Microsoft acquiring Sony are fake, here’s what really happened

BGR India Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
It seems that someone was in the mood to play a practical joke on the tech fraternity as many woke up to headlines reading “Microsoft acquires Sony Corp”, including Sony’s gaming division Playstation. Many frantically rushed to online news portals trying to corroborate the story, however, could not find multiple sources confirming the same. Turns […]
Sony Rolls out PS5 update that will tell about version of game [Video]

Sony Rolls out PS5 update that will tell about version of game

Sony's latest PlayStation 5 update seems to have fixed one of the biggest issues with cross-gen games on the console: making it clearer when players have the PlayStation 4 version of a game installed..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Microsoft launches new Xbox amid gaming boom [Video]

Microsoft launches new Xbox amid gaming boom

Microsoft has launched its new Xbox consoles, and the timing looks good for the firm as gaming enjoys a global boom thanks to locked-down consumers. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published