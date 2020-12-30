Reports of Microsoft acquiring Sony are fake, here’s what really happened
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () It seems that someone was in the mood to play a practical joke on the tech fraternity as many woke up to headlines reading “Microsoft acquires Sony Corp”, including Sony’s gaming division Playstation. Many frantically rushed to online news portals trying to corroborate the story, however, could not find multiple sources confirming the same. Turns […]
