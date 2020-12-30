Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ITR Filing 2019-20: How to file your Income Tax Return online in a few simple steps

BGR India Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The last date to file your Income Tax return (ITR) for the assessment year 2020-21 (FY 2019-20) is December 31. After the deadline date passes, you will be liable to pay a penalty of up to Rs 10,000 along with accrued interest. To recall, the Income Tax Department had extended ITR filing deadline to December 31 in […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: IRS Still Processing Millions Of 2019 Tax Returns

IRS Still Processing Millions Of 2019 Tax Returns 01:32

 WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Who Qualifies for the Earned Income Tax Credit? [Video]

Who Qualifies for the Earned Income Tax Credit?

Who qualifies for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)? The EITC is a tax credit for working people with low to moderate income that can significantly reduce your taxes or increase your refund - if you..

Credit: TurboTax - Affiliate     Duration: 01:20Published
Unemployed Americans should be ready for tax sesaon [Video]

Unemployed Americans should be ready for tax sesaon

The millions of people who were unemployed this year may want to start planning now for tax season. Unemployment income is taxable if you didn't already have those taxes taken out.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:41Published
Governor wants to eliminate state income tax [Video]

Governor wants to eliminate state income tax

Governor wants to eliminate state income tax

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:44Published

Related news from verified sources

ITR filing: File your Income Tax Return with SBI's free facility; follow these steps

 The last date to file ITR for the assessment year 2020-21 is December 31.
DNA