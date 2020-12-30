LG Stylo 7 5G leaked in photos, launch in 2021

LG Stylo 7 5G leaked in photos, launch in 2021

BGR India

Published

After announcing LG Stylo 6 earlier this year, LG is already gearing up to launch its successor in 2021. Tipster OnLeaks has shared rendered images of LG Stylo 7 5G along with its specifications that give us a good idea of how the device will look like. Further, there will be two variants – 4G/LTE […]

Full Article