Score refurb Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular models at $250 (Orig. $529), today only

Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Today only, Woot offers certified refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 44mm GPS + Cellular models in various styles for *$249.99*. Shipping here is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Having originally retailed for $429, today’s offer is $109 under what you’d pay for a refurbished model direct from Apple and marks one of the best prices to date. Series 4 introduced a refreshed design centered around a larger display than previous Apple Watches alongside a swim-proof casing. The OLED display provides a “bright and colorful” way to keep tabs on notifications, fitness stats, and much more, as well as the added cellular connectivity. A 90-day warranty is also included here. Head below for more.



