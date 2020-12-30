Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Score refurb Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular models at $250 (Orig. $529), today only

9to5Toys Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Today only, Woot offers certified refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 44mm GPS + Cellular models in various styles for *$249.99*. Shipping here is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Having originally retailed for $429, today’s offer is $109 under what you’d pay for a refurbished model direct from Apple and marks one of the best prices to date. Series 4 introduced a refreshed design centered around a larger display than previous Apple Watches alongside a swim-proof casing. The OLED display provides a “bright and colorful” way to keep tabs on notifications, fitness stats, and much more, as well as the added cellular connectivity. A 90-day warranty is also included here. Head below for more.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Apple Watch Series 6 discounted from $339 across various models ($60 off)

 Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 6 models from *$339*. Walmart is also discounting a larger selection of styles, as well, which you can see here. Today’s deals...
9to5Toys

Deals: Save Up to $60 on Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE

 Amazon today has a few deals on the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, offering up to $60 off these models. Sale prices start at $249.99 for the 40mm Apple...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •9to5Toys