Apple Wants to Bring Multi-Account Support to iPhone and iPad
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () One of the features Apple silently be working on for iOS and iPadOS could be support for multiple accounts, which would technically make it possible for several users to access the same device without different profiles, all without seeing each other’s files. While this is quite a challenge even for Apple given the secure enclave, it looks like the company has found a way to do it. A patent called “provision of domains in secure enclave to support multiple users” and recently spotted by CultOfMac reveals Apple ha designed a way to make it happen, though it’d obviously take more time until such capabilities are rolled out to everybody. Just a patent for now “Embodiments described...