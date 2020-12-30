Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Wants to Bring Multi-Account Support to iPhone and iPad

Softpedia Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Apple Wants to Bring Multi-Account Support to iPhone and iPadOne of the features Apple silently be working on for iOS and iPadOS could be support for multiple accounts, which would technically make it possible for several users to access the same device without different profiles, all without seeing each other’s files. While this is quite a challenge even for Apple given the secure enclave, it looks like the company has found a way to do it. A patent called “provision of domains in secure enclave to support multiple users” and recently spotted by CultOfMac reveals Apple ha designed a way to make it happen, though it’d obviously take more time until such capabilities are rolled out to everybody. Just a patent for now “Embodiments described...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple To Fix Ultrawide Monitor Support On M1 Macs [Video]

Apple To Fix Ultrawide Monitor Support On M1 Macs

Apple To Fix Ultrawide Monitor Support On M1 Macs

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:28Published
Apple Sends Hacker Friendly iPhones To Experts [Video]

Apple Sends Hacker Friendly iPhones To Experts

Apple Sends Hacker Friendly iPhones To Experts

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:29Published
First-Party Data Gains Value for Programmatic Ad Targeting: OMD’s George Manas [Video]

First-Party Data Gains Value for Programmatic Ad Targeting: OMD’s George Manas

Next year will bring more innovation in audience targeting, as first-party consumer data help to support programmatic buying among a wider variety of media channels. Advancements in artificial..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 10:46Published