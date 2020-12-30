Most of 2020’s best holiday deals could end later this week
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge
When the calendar flips over to 2021 this Friday, January 1st, some of the best deals that we’ve been featuring for the past few months could come to an end. Assuredly, not every single one will end, but judging from previous years, the start of a new year means the holiday season is over and most companies will likely want to raise their prices. Here are a few mainstay deals that might not be around for much longer.
If you sign up for YouTube TV by December 31st, you’ll get a free Google Chromecast with Google TV (pictured above), the latest streaming device that supports 4K HDR playback and includes a remote.
Next up, this great Walmart-exclusive deal combines a Switch Pro controller with a download code for Super Mario Odyssey for...
